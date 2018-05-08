Entrepreneurship

Systematic Changes Needed to Make India a Strong Entrepreneurial Nation

The motivation required by the economy to facilitate innovation in business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Systematic Changes Needed to Make India a Strong Entrepreneurial Nation
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Director - Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Bennett University
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A recent survey of working professionals reveals interesting insights on how entrepreneurship is perceived globally, and in India. Globally, while 53% of those employed would love to become an entrepreneur as it gives them more opportunities; the number is as high as 83% for India. Also, India ranks highest in terms of providing a supportive environment for launching Startups – catalyzed by initiatives like Startup India, Stand-up India and the Atal Innovation Mission.

Current Rank and Future

This confidence bodes well for India’s future and speaks highly of the current government’s thrust on supporting social and economic changes through innovation and entrepreneurship. A tight coupling between encouraging innovation and solving India’s chronic challenges in water, pollution, energy, health, and education, is ensuring more meaningful action. We must be careful that we do not start celebrating prematurely – as we are ranked 68 in the Global Entrepreneurship Index, just above Panama and just below Kazakhstan. Similarly, in the Global Innovation Index, India is ranked 60. there is a dire need to address two critical areas of systemic change to ensure that our past and current, investments in promoting entrepreneurship continue to bear fruits.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

The first pertains to the social environment that is needed to initiate and sustain our belief in skilling and generating employment (as opposed to seeking employment). In the same Ranstad survey, it is alarming to note that a vast majority of Indians polled (about 76%) fear entrepreneurial failure – and are hence quite paralyzed in implementing their entrepreneurial dreams. With role models like Ratan Tata, Narayan Murthy, Sachin Bansal and Bhavish Aggarwal - as a society, we have always respected self-made men and women who have boldly challenged the existing norms and created breakthrough products/services, and more importantly, created enduring institutions.

However, family and peer pressures often inhibit the innovative drive of our youth. We need to launch a large-scale awareness initiative in the country to make sure our youth, and their parents, are sensitized to the huge opportunities that await those who take informed risks. Scaffolding in terms of soft loans, startup mentoring, special incentives for women entrepreneurs and peer networking also need to be undertaken on a greater scale. We must also learn to not stigmatize failure – and only see it as an opportunity to learn and grow. This must begin at an early stage in life, as the second point below elaborates.

Developing the Culture

Children are naturally curious and innately experimental in their approach to life. They derive as much joy in playing with the toy car, as in taking it apart and challenging themselves to put it back together [most, of course, are not able to do it – much to the chagrin of their parents!]. They are innocently drawn towards innovation with a bias for action. Unfortunately, our rote-based formal education often thwarts this very capacity in the children. While the world innovates, our educational institutions have remained stagnant.

As a result, they are not graduating the “status-quo challengers”, doers and cutting-edge thinkers the world needs. Our schools and higher education institutions need to recognize the need to develop the students’ entrepreneurial mindset; a mindset that is less about launching startups but more about creativity, asking questions, working others and dealing with ambiguity. This mindset needs to be developed through curricular changes (e.g. courses in design thinking), extra-curricular activities (e.g. innovation projects that help solve real social problems like water scarcity and pollution) and support for those who wish to take their innovations forward (e.g. through Incubators and Accelerators).

There is a lot to learn about the institutional focus on innovation and entrepreneurship provided by the likes of Stanford University, Babson College, The Kaufman Foundation and the National Entrepreneurship Network. As India’s next Education Policy takes shape, we hope that it will highlight the economic and cultural shifts needed to propel us forward as a nation known not just for “Jugaad”, but for impactful and sustainable innovation.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurship

4 Expert Tips for Creating a More Repeatable Sales Process for Your Startup

Entrepreneurship

This Nonprofit Uses a Shark Tank-Like Contest to Help Prisoners Become Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship

Why Some Entrepreneurs Will Never Make It — But Here's How You Can