Elon Musk Plans Free Rides in His First Boring Company Tunnel. 3 Things to Know Today.
- May the gender bias be ever in your favor! Women-led businesses may receive only 1.3 percent of venture capital funding, but it turns out that women founders pursuing crowdfunding are perceived by backers as more trustworthy than male entrepreneurs, according to research from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.
- Could your city be the "pilot" for UberAIR? The ride-hailing company is asking cities around the world to bid to become the test site for its proposed air taxi service.
- Speaking of getting from place to place, Elon Musk just announced that the first tunnel made by his Boring Company, located under Los Angeles, will be ready for public use in a matter of months -- and he said he plans to offer free rides to the public at that time, if regulators give the go-ahead.
