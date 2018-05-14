Five Steps a B-school Can Take to Prepare Freshers for Today's Tough Job Market

Assocham study mentions that only 20% of the graduates passing out land up with a job, what is aggravating the problem further is the average package going down.

May 14, 2018 4 min read

With thousands of B-school mushrooming across India the biggest challenge both the students and the school face is “Jobs”. Assocham study mentions that only 20% of the graduates passing out land up with a job, what is aggravating the problem further is the average package going down. The biggest culprit being demand and supply, the other issue could be how relevant the corporate feel is what the students are learning to make them job ready.

B-Schools should ensure that they are more of a finishing school so that corporates feel it is imperative for them to be a part of the Placement process to fulfill their hiring needs. To counter the vicious cycle of the demand and supply, differentiation is the key.

The key differentiators for a B-School could be: