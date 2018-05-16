Here's How Blockchain Will Become a Necessity for HR

the relevance of blockchain will soon be required knowledge for all job seekers, regardless of industry or position

We are already living in a digital age but soon a wave of technological disruptions will change the current HR scenario. While AI is already making it big, Blockchain will revolutionise the way data is shared. Apart from this, the most uplifting part of Union Budget 2018 is the fact that AI and Blockchain became buzzwords not only within the technology community but also the wider world and common man. The words which were only used by some communities, these days they are known by all.

What is Blockchain?

Blockchain can be seen as a transparent and secure transaction ledger where transactions are both recorded and confirmed. All participating parties in a distributed network can share access to this continuously growing database to address their needs for information. Users in the network can contribute to the database by adding new transactions (or blocks) to the ledger stream. And, more importantly, every transaction across the network is recorded and stored without the ability to alter it, whether intentionally or accidentally. This level of security in technology creates a beautiful new reality for a decentralized trusted information source in a landscape of broken global trust.

More than 40 leading financial firms and a growing number of companies across industries are already using Blockchain, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While there are numerous reasons that Blockchain is a game changer, here are few which will change Human Resource industry:

Blockchain will be very helpful in verifying and assessing the educational credentials, skills and performance of potential recruits – enabling those recruits to be allocated to the most appropriate roles, thereby reducing the amount of time recruiters spend cross checking and verifying information

Blockchain has always been seen as a quicker cross-border payment option. It is very efficient in cross-border payments, including international expenses and tax liabilities, with the potential for organisations to create their own corporate currencies.

Blockchain can trigger an increase in wages. Also, when an employee becomes eligible for health coverage, they could be used to initiate the benefit; when a probationary period is satisfied.

For international employees, Blockchain can process payroll faster and less expensively, skirting international currency trade fees. By cutting out the intermediary, payments could come within hours rather than days.

Blockchain also increases productivity, by automating and reducing the burden of routine on the employees, data-heavy processes like VAT administration and payroll.

It enhances fraud prevention and cyber security in HR, including both employees and contractors.

For aspirants/ candidates, Blockchain will act as a concept of "self-sovereign identity." They will be able to store their identity data on their personal devices and share it with those who need to validate it. Through this technology, individuals will be able to have complete control over the data of their lives, providing access keys when they apply for jobs. They could include degrees, certifications, courses taken, grades, employment history, salary and more.

Finally, we can say that technology has surely come a long way and the journey of Blockchain has just begun. The relevance of blockchain will soon be required knowledge for all job seekers, regardless of industry or position. Knowing where to fill the gaps of knowledge is one area where a certified career coach, such as those offered by outplacement and career transition service providers, can help job seekers ensure they are the most qualified candidate for any new role.

For the HR professional, knowing how blockchain can be used to streamline processes, create higher levels of security, and innovate processes will ensure future personal success and further position you as a strategic partner in your organisation.