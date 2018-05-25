Full Steam Ahead: Panasonic U Series Irons
Technology and fashion intersect with Panasonic’s new range of steam irons. The U Series steam iron models JU700, U550, U500 and U400 feature a large ceramic soleplate that allows you to cover a wider ironing area in fewer strokes, while their ergonomically designed handle and low height assure maximum comfort.
In addition to its wider width, the soleplate is curved and has a unique U-shape with 27 vents for even steam distribution, which is essential for softening fabric and removing wrinkles. Steam is the name of the game, and the irons also feature the power shot steam system, a Panasonic innovation that allows large quantities of concentrated steam to penetrate deeply into the fabric so that it never loses its texture.
To top it all off, the power shot aids in removing remaining water and calcium scale completely, preventing steam holes from getting clogged. The JU700, U550, U500 and U400 steam irons are perfect for keeping your professional pieces pressed and ready to go.
