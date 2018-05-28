IBM's Call For Code Challenge Invites UAE Developers To Create Natural Disaster Relief Solutions

May 28, 2018 3 min read

With an eye toward startups and developers, IBM is launching the Call for Code global initiative, focusing on solving the crucial issue of preventing, responding to, and recovering from natural disasters. Launched at the VivaTech Conference in Paris, IBM Chairman, President, and CEO Ginni Rometty invited the tech industry to take part in the program, committing IBM technology and US$30 million over five years in the annual global initiative. Along with partners David Clark Cause, United Nations Human Rights Office, American Red Cross, the Linux Foundation and AngelHack, the initiative aims to unite developers globally and utilize data and AI, blockchain, cloud, and IoT tech to help communities and tackle such social issues.

The investment will fund access to developer tools and coding training with experts. The winner will receive a financial prize and also have access to long-term support to develop their idea from prototype to a functioning application, including ongoing developer support through IBM’s partnership with the Linux Foundation. The team can also join one of IBM’s Corporate Service Corps teams –which spends four to six weeks in underserved communities globally- to utilize their concept to local challenges.

Maged Wassim, VP of IBM Cloud Middle East and Africa

IBM is coordinating educational events, hackathons and community support from developers across the world in more than 50 cities, including Dubai, Amsterdam, Berlin, London, New York, Sao Paulo and Tel Aviv. Having the UAE as part of the Call for Code initiative was pivotal, says Maged Wassim, VP of IBM Cloud Middle East and Africa. “IBM recognizes the talent in the UAE among developers, and the support from the government to foster creativity and innovation, hence the UAE has been identified as a key country for IBM’s call for code initiative,” Wassim said.

Besides being a partner of Area 2071, IBM is already engaged with other UAE local ecosystem players including AstroLabs, in5, DTEC, Sheraa and StartAD, plus a dedicated team of Developer Advocates, and have been involved with the Blockchain Virtual GovHack launched by the Prime Minister’s Office and Ajman government- making it a prime choice for the challenge. Wassim's advice to prospective participants is to consider the implication of their proposed solutions: “The impact of the solution on the world’s greatest problems is the most important aspect of the winning solution and captures the spirit of the challenge. Usage of one or more IBM Cloud services, including open-source services that are provided and run on IBM cloud, represents a portion of the overall score and is a prerequisite to eligibility."

To join the challenge, developers can register at Callforcode.org, wherein individuals or teams of up to five people can submit projects between June 18, 2018 and August 31,2018. A selection of 30 semi-finalists in September would be chosen by a prominent jury, followed by the announcement of the winning team in October. For more details on schedule, training and more, check out www.developer.ibm.com/callforcode.