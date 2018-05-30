How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry

Electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute.

In line with government’s ambitious project to turn all vehicles electric by 2030, electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute. “Right now we are doing this manually but we have plans to fully automate the service,” says Gayam. He launched GMW with brother Rahul Gayam and college-mate Sri Harsha Bavirisetty. The start-up is able to reduce the operational cost by one-seventh for customers like BigBasket using GMW’s batteries. “About 50 per cent of the delivery cost for e-commerce players is towards the last mile delivery,” he adds. As a social impact, GMW’s electric bikes are used for police patrolling as part of the Nirbhaya Act. It is now scaling up the battery swapping stations from 1-2 to 2000 and more across various smart cities to cater to the demands of electric vehicles.

POWERING RISE

LAUNCH: 2011 in Hyderabad

GROWTH: 10x repeat orders

REVENUE: $1m

HEADCOUNT: 35

TOTAL INVESTMENT: $5m from family and friends

NO. OF PATENTS: Multiple IPs in battery design, power electronics, vehicle transmission, vehicle design, swapping model for three wheelers.