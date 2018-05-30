technology entrepreneur

How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry

Electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This 2011 Brand is Giving New Dimensions to The Motor Vehicles Industry
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Former Freelancer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RAJA GAYAM (32), CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GAYAM MOTOR WORKS

In line with government’s ambitious project to turn all vehicles electric by 2030, electric three wheeler and bike maker Gayam Motor Works (GMW) has developed swappable lithium-ion batteries for rickshaws which can be replaced in less than a minute. “Right now we are doing this manually but we have plans to fully automate the service,” says Gayam. He launched GMW with brother Rahul Gayam and college-mate Sri Harsha Bavirisetty. The start-up is able to reduce the operational cost by one-seventh for customers like BigBasket using GMW’s batteries. “About 50 per cent of the delivery cost for e-commerce players is towards the last mile delivery,” he adds. As a social impact, GMW’s electric bikes are used for police patrolling as part of the Nirbhaya Act. It is now scaling up the battery swapping stations from 1-2 to 2000 and more across various smart cities to cater to the demands of electric vehicles.

POWERING RISE

LAUNCH: 2011 in Hyderabad

GROWTH: 10x repeat orders

REVENUE: $1m

HEADCOUNT: 35

TOTAL INVESTMENT: $5m from family and friends

NO. OF PATENTS: Multiple IPs in battery design, power electronics, vehicle transmission, vehicle design, swapping model for three wheelers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

technology entrepreneur

Here's How This Lending Start-up Keeps SMEs Afloat

technology entrepreneur

For These Entrepreneurs, the Sky is Not the Limit

technology entrepreneur

How This Fashion and Lifestyle Enthusiast Coded her Future Into Curating Content For Bollywood News