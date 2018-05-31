How This Entrepreneur Ensured Healthcare Services Are Just a Click Away for All

This Healthcare technology company Practo has led the disruption particularly on the consumer or patient side by digitizing healthcare.

SHASHANK ND (30), FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PRACTO

Seen as the next in line unicorn, healthcare technology company Practo has led the disruption particularly on the consumer or patient side by digitizing healthcare. While patients have always found it hard to find the right doctor and get accurate information about the problem or disease, doctors or healthcare providers too had multiple challenges including patient no-shows or lack of detailed health history about their patients for better diagnosis and cure. “I have always believed that digitization is the key pivot for the transformation of the healthcare industry. While on one hand, Practo enables consumers/patients to access diverse healthcare services, on the other, intuitive solutions help healthcare providers manage their unique clinical workflow and enable more efficient doctor-patient engagements,” says Shashank.

Currently Practo offers end-toend digital solution that connects the healthcare ecosystem - patients, doctors, other healthcare providers and partners on a single integrated platform. After scaling on the consumer and healthcare provider side, Shashank is focusing on partner integrations who can address diverse healthcare requirements such as insurance and pharmaceuticals. The company, earlier this year, launched cashless OPD insurance solution called Practo Trinity specifically for insurance companies. The solution connects patients/consumers, doctors or healthcare providers and payers like insurance companies for a seamless and cashless experience. This includes daily health needs like visits to the doctor, online doctor consultations, buying and delivery of medicines as well as diagnostic tests. “It is a combination of Practo's ability to build great products and have a great distribution network that has worked so far,” adds Shashank.

The company in January this year partnered with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to launch insurance app IL Take Care to cover OPD expenses for its customers. It last raised $55 million in Series D funding, round led by China’s Tencent Holdings along with existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, Google Capital, Sofina and Altimeter Capital.

