Getting IT Right for Businesses in India

Noida-based Polestar Solutions has maintained hockey stick growth over last five years and without hogging spotlight.

May 30, 2018 2 min read

AMIT ALSISARIA (41), CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR, POLESTAR SOLUTIONS & SERVICES

Much like business-to-commerce models, for many new-age business-to-business (B2B) information technology solutions and services companies, expansion has succeeded profitability. While latter is relatively easy to come by in B2B, Noida-based Polestar Solutions has maintained hockey stick growth over last five years and without hogging spotlight. The company offers industry specific tools such as optimizing the distribution network and inventory levels, reducing total delivery cost, recommending product-price mix etc., to companies across manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and other sectors. “We bring visibility into clients’ businesses for taking fact-based decision to reduce cost and increase revenue,” says Alsisaria. Polestar impressive run of 805 per cent in its last three years’ revenues growth – which is nine-fold of its FY 2015 revenues - was recognized by professional services company Deloitte as India’s fastest growing technology company for FY 2017.

With 200 consultants on-board, Polestar ensures its processes are designed in a way that they are always scalable. The company is looking at partnering with strategically aligned organizations to its goals. “We are continuously making changes to our organization structure, which supports the scale, that we plan to achieve,” asserts Alsisaria.

