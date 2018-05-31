For These Entrepreneurs, the Sky is Not the Limit

Bengaluru-based Asteria Aerospace is a robotics company developing drone-based solutions to provide actionable intelligence.

NEEL MEHTA (33), CO-FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR, ASTERIA AEROSPACE

Founded by Mehta and Nihar Vartak, Bengaluru based Asteria Aerospace is a robotics company developing drone-based solutions to provide actionable intelligence. Asteria model is unique - it harnesses aerial data to make current operations of customers faster, safer and cheaper. Elaborating on the concept, Mehta says, “We are a fullstack drone technology company with in-house designed drones, electronics and software, allowing us to deeply customize solutions for our customers.”

Currently, Asteria is focussed on surveillance and security applications. Its drones are deployed by multiple paramilitary organizations in India for border and internal security. “Police use our drones to provide event security, VIP security and for fast response," adds Mehta. The drones are equipped with both daytime and nighttime (infrared) cameras that deliver real-time high resolution aerial video. They fly autonomously which means that the operators don't need a lot of training to operate them. Further, Asteria has developed a software platform that streams the real-time video/data from multiple drones over a network to any phone, tablet or command centre. Mehta stressed that the company would use software platforms and analytics to add enormous value to data captured from drones. "This will allow Asteria to grow and scale-up to the next level. We are well positioned to enter the global market with its products," he adds.

LAUNCH: 2012 in Bengaluru

NUMBER OF DRONES SOLD: >50 per month

TURNOVER: $1.5m annual

HEADCOUNT: 65

TOTAL INVESTMENT: $2m

NO. OF PATENTS: First of a kind IoT-based drone