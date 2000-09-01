What Gives?

Apparently not the SBA when it came to the Small Disadvantaged Business certification program.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A red-faced SBA is making amends after an audit showed questionable spending of $6 million earmarked for certifying disadvantaged businesses. But the embarrassment underscores persistent doubts that have dogged the certification program since its inception.

The audit by the SBA's Office of the Inspector General found that $2 million spent on furniture, offices, employees and equipment was never used for the Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) certification program, which aims to help minority businesses com-pete for federal contracts.

The SBA has treated the audit as a wake-up call, working with auditors to implement financial con-trols. It must also pay back $2.3 million to the federal agencies that fund SDB and return another $1.6 million in unused funds.

But will the irregularities dampen future financial support? James C. Ballentine, associate deputy administrator for government contracting, hopes not. Ballentine's first task when he became involved with the program in 1999 was to whip it into financial shape. Now he must con-vince the funding agencies he's done a good job.

"Most of the mistaken spending happened in 1998," Ballentine says. "We can confidently point to the corrections that have been made since then."

Meanwhile, two years and $22 million into the program, only 3,100 companies out of a targeted 30,000 have been approved.

It's easy to see why, says Lynne Joy Rogers, director of the Los Angeles Urban League's Ron Brown Center. Although certified busi-nesses receive a 10 percent price preference, that doesn't mean they'll get contracts. "The paperwork required becomes another hurdle that keeps businesses from the mainstream of procurement," says Rogers. "Companies don't have time to fill out all these forms for an opportunity they might not get."

Says Ballentine, "This should be one of the tweaks we make-to have more of a contracting program."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market