Hot Food: Techie Take Out

All work and no food spawns a new line of easy edibles.

September 1, 2000 1 min read

They're not just chowing down on Jolt and Doritos these days. Tech entrepreneurs and their employees are famous for long hours in front of their computers and less-than-healthy eating habits. When you have that many people looking for finger foods, companies take notice. Enter the Conewich and the Dilberito.

The fill-it-yourself Conewich (www.conewich.com is a cone-shaped piece of bread that comes in three sizes and nine flavors. For breakfast or dessert, consider blueberry or cinnamon-raisin. For dinner, think sundried tomato and basil or cheese and onion. The cone shape keeps even sloppy foods under control while leaving one hand free for tech activities.

The Dilberito (www.dilberito.com) is the brain-child (or brain food) of Dilbert cartoon creator Scott Adams. Unlike the candy bars and chips that usually accumulate around desktops, the Dilberito is "nutrition-packed" and filled with veggies and rice. It comes in garlic and herb, Mexican, Indian, and barbecue flavors. Find it in your supermarket or order from Groceronline (www.groceronline.com), and you'll never even have to leave your desk.