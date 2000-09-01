Go The Distance

Want lower phone rates? Here's one option.

September 1, 2000 1 min read

Granted, this sounds too good to be true, but it isn't: You can get a phone number in the United Kingdom that forwards all calls to any number you designate in the United States, Australia or elsewhere-for free. Until now, the only available solutions had been cumbersome, hard to use or way too expensive. Yac.com changes all that-but as you might have guessed, not without a gimmick. That's because in the United Kingdom, there's a "caller pays" option for mobile phones (your Yac.com number is treated as one), so callers pay the tariff. Rates currently range from about 50 cents per minute to less than 20 cents per minute, depending on the time of day. That may sound pricey-and Yac.com says it's working on lowering its rates-but callers in England are used to this system and probably won't balk at the charge.





