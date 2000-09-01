Go Speed Go

A service that provides quick delivery of documents nationwide
It's noon in Los Angeles. How do you get an important document into the hands of a customer in New York City-in two hours? You could fax it, sure, but what if your recipient doesn't want a fax? Check out NowDocs.com for a solution. For $19.95, the service promises to print and deliver, within two hours, documents of up to 10 pages in length to recipients in most leading U.S. cities. When you don't need that much speed, NowDocs will get that 10-page document into a recipient's hands by the next morning for $9.95. How does it work? You log on to the NowDocs' Web site and upload your document. The company prints (using spiffy laser printers) and delivers it, and, at your option, you can buy fancy binders or just go with staples. It comes in handy when speed really matters, or when you're looking just for good-looking documents coupled with discount overnight delivery.


Robert McGarvey writes on business, psychology and management topics for several national publications. To reach him online with your questions or comments, e-mail rjmcgarvey@aol.com.

