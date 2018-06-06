Planning to Buy Moto G6? 5 Top Features You Must Know

The Moto G6 will be available exclusively on Amazon or at the nearest Moto Hub Stores, while the Moto G6 Play will be available on Flipkart.

June 6, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every day, we hear about a new smartphone launch in the Indian market. To generate buzz around the product, smartphone brands are capitalizing on social media platforms by using hashtags , igniting and tracking conversations. 4th June marks the launch of much awaited Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India. With this unveiling, Lenovo-owned Motorola claims to be the first brand in India to be in a direct partnership with Twitter India for a livestream experience of its G series smartphones.

The Moto G6 will be available exclusively on Amazon or at the nearest Moto Hub Stores, while the Moto G6 Play will be available only on Flipkart. Talking about the price of both the smartphones, Moto G6 starts at INR 13,999 for the 3GB RAM & 32GB storage variant, going up to INR 15,999 for the 4GB RAM & 64GB storage version.

Whereas Moto G6 Play is priced at INR 11,999 for the 3GB RAM & 32GB storage variant. The latest G6 series is the successor to the last year's Moto G5.

Entrepreneur India brings top five features you must know about Moto G6 & Moto G6 Play :

Fingerprint Sensor: Text passwords are passé as one can secure their smartphone’s lock screen with a fingerprint. The Moto G6 has fingerprint reader at the front to unlock the phone and wake it up instantly. To lock it back all you have to do is touch the reader again.

Twist Your Wrist: Ever wanted to learn how to turn on the smartphone camera with just your wrist? Well, with new Moto G series smartphones, that is possible. You can access the camera by double twisting your wrist. And, when you take a picture, the camera automatically captures multiple shots, intelligently recognizes issues like blurred images or closed eyes. The smartphone also recommends the best shot to keep, so you get the best results.

Get Notifications: The never ending pop-up notifications on the smartphone make it impossible to perform any task. However, the Moto Display feature gives user a quick preview of notifications and updates, so one can easily see what’s going on without unlocking your phone.

Skip the Button: Gestures-based interaction is a revolutionary way of how users control the smartphone. With Moto Actions feature, your simple gestures will make everyday interactions more convenient. Whether it’s a twist of your wrist to open the camera or chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight, you can use your favorite features without touching a button.

Dropping your phone in water is the worst thing that can happen to you. Worry not! The Moto G uses a water-repellent coating to protect your phone inside and out. This advanced nano-coating technology creates a water repellent barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain.