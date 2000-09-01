Fast Facts

Internet and technology statistics

September 1, 2000 1 min read

According to research firm Angus Reid Group, 120 million Net users worldwide have made online financial transactions.

Internet advertising revenues hit $4.62 billion in 1999, according to the Internet Advertising Bureau, which says the Net is growing at a much faster rate than TV did in its infancy.

Online business travel bookings will eclipse $20 billion by 2004, says Forrester Research, and corporate purchasing will be the real growth driver.





