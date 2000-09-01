Safe Haven

Panamax's Surge Protector8Tel

September 1, 2000 1 min read

SurgeProtector8 Tel

Panamax



(800) 472-5555



www.panamax.com



Street price: $34.95

Protect the electronic equipment in your office from power surges with the SurgeProtector8 Tel. It handles unlimited power surges and features eight AC outlets, all spaced to accommodate transformers. The SurgeProtector8 Tel either grounds the absorbed and rerouted surge energy or, in the event of a catastrophic surge, disconnects the power to the equipment, preventing a fire hazard. It's designed with phone-line protection to safeguard computer systems from damaging surges traveling on modem or fax lines. There are even lights that indicate proper grounding and outlet wiring. How sure is the manufacturer that it will work? It comes with a lifetime $50,000 warranty.