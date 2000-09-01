Write Me

Plextor's PlexWriter 12/4/32 SCSI CD-R/RW
This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
PlexWriter 12/4/32 SCSI CD-R/RW

Got better things to do than wait for a CD to burn? The PlexWriter 12/4/32 can copy a 650MB CD in six minutes. The CD-R/CD-RW writes at 12x, rewrites at 4x and reads at 32x. It comes with Plextor Manager 2000, which lets you copy tracks one at a time or all at once. The software allows you to convert tracks into such file formats as MP3 and Real Audio. It has an average random access time of 160ms and is plug-and-play compatible with Windows 95/98. Requires Windows 95 and above and 32MB RAM.

