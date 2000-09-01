Picture This

Epson's PhotoPC 3000Z digital zoom camera
This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
PhotoPC 3000Z

If you want to update your Web site or put together dazzling multimedia presentations, check out the PhotoPC 3000Z. This 3-megapixel digital zoom camera takes still shots, but lets you create 25-second "videos" by capturing a series of motion JPEG images at 15 frames per second. You can use the camera's microphone and speakers for audio and transfer the files to your PC. HyPict image enhancement technology allows you to boost images to 2,544 x 1,904 dpi even before JPEG compression. A 16MB CompactFlash card and rechargeable AA batteries are included.

