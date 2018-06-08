Picture Perfect: Nokia 7 Plus

June 8, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Nokia 7 Plus comes with Android Oreo, a ZEISS optics dual camera, and a powerful 3,800 mAh battery that lasts up to two days with one charge. With enhanced Dual-Sight, dual rear sensors, a 12MP wide-angle primary camera, and a secondary 13MP camera with 2x optical zoom, you can capture brilliant photos, whether your subject is near, or far.

The Nokia 7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. The device is also optimized for maximum performance to support one-of-a-kind features like #Bothie live stream videos on Facebook or YouTube. Nokia 7 Plus powers your world, and looks good doing it. Its gently curved back and slim edges give you a big screen experience in a comfortable, more petite package.

The vivid six-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display makes the Nokia 7 Plus perfect for browsing, managing social media, gaming, and entertainment.

Related: Ahead Of The Curve: Nokia 8 Sirocco