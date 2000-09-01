Gray Matters

A new study takes another look at cell phone risk.
This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Just as we were becoming convinced that the link between cell phone use and brain tumors was just an urban myth, along comes a study from Sweden asking us to take a second look.

An article posted on Medscape General Medicine (www.medscape.com/journal/MedGenMed) reports that Swedish researchers at the Orebro Medical Center in Orebro, Sweden, have recorded an increased risk of brain tumors in the areas of the brain that receive high doses of microwaves from frequent cell phone use.

The two-year study, which involved 233 patients, noted that 12 of the 13 patients with tumors linked to cell phones used older, analog phones. Presumably, the much lower voltages of the new digital phones reduce those risks. But the explosion in wireless usage suggests that more studies are to come.


Eric Brown, a regular contributor to pcworld.com, is a freelance writer living in the Boston area.

