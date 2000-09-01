Wise Buys

Reviews of Responsys Jumpstart, Zoomerang and eDepot.com's eCourse
This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Permission Please: Responsys.com, a provider of online marketing solutions, offers a free Web application that allows businesses to quickly and affordably launch e-mail marketing programs that incorporate personalized content and strict privacy controls. Called Responsys Jumpstart Web, the application offers easy-to-use template-based e-mail campaign designs-no layout or HTML expertise required. It also automates the ability to perform key online permission-marketing functions. For details, visit www.responsys.com.

Survey Says: Web start-ups should check out Zoomerang (www.zoomerang.com), a new service from MarketTools, a developer of fully hosted information-access tools for Web-based market research. The subscription-based service lets businesses generate feedback about their sites, brands or other images by easily creating and sending surveys to Web users over the Net. Subscribers can brand their own surveys by uploading their graphics into the surveys, and they can also cross-tabulate results and compare responses from one question to another. Cost: $199 per year.

E-Learning: For practical, real-world advice about how to implement a successful e-business, log on to eDepot.com's eCourse. The Net-based class offers e-tailers a blueprint for successful e-commerce businesses, including techniques and marketing strategies that are proven to yield higher sales and long-term success. The $39.95 course emphasizes customer profiling and personalization and covers design and essentials such as Web hosting, domain name issues and accepting payments online. Clients also learn how to lead visitors through their site without overloading them with information. Log on to www.theedepot.com for more information.

 

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.


Contact Source

