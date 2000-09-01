Need business-quality Web-hosted applications? Check out this site.

September 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Pretty soon, employees of big corporations will be using little computers- and you'll still be struggling with huge, powerful and expensive hardware. What's the difference? More big companies are switching to a thin client-server model, where relatively cheap computers can access software and information that reside on servers, not on hard drives. AppCity aims to help you streamline your hardware, too: The company offers dozens of business-quality, Web-hosted applications-for free. Check it out. One bother, though: You have to download and install 8MB AppPlayer first.