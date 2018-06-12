noon Announces Partnership With eBay

June 12, 2018 2 min read

The Mohamed Alabbar-founded e-commerce platform noon has inked a partnership with the California-based multinational eBay, which will see the former’s customers in the Middle East now able to buy products from the latter’s global marketplace.

“noon is connecting the region with the global e-commerce market through our partnership with eBay,” said Alabbar, in a statement. “With this, we are offering our customers access to products that are not otherwise readily available in the region. As a brand from that is from the region, we listen to our customers and tailor the online retail experience to suit their needs."

The partnership will see noon fulfil all eBay orders made on noon, and deliver it directly to the customers’ doorstep. According to a release, noon and eBay will also "explore joint opportunities in marketing, know-how and best practices sharing to leverage the strong growth of online shopping in the region."

"Our partnership with eBay opens a whole new world of shopping experience," Alabbar added. "E-commerce continuously evolves, and this partnership guarantees noon stays on top of the trends and consumer preferences."

noon's partnership with eBay follows fellow regional e-commerce venture Souq's announcement in December 2017, which saw the enterprise, thanks to its acquisition by Amazon earlier that same year, offer its customers in the region the opportunity to shop over million products on Amazon.

