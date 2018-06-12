News and Trends

noon Announces Partnership With eBay

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
noon Announces Partnership With eBay
Image credit: Noon
Mohamed Alabbar, founder, noon.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Mohamed Alabbar-founded e-commerce platform noon has inked a partnership with the California-based multinational eBay, which will see the former’s customers in the Middle East now able to buy products from the latter’s global marketplace.

“noon is connecting the region with the global e-commerce market through our partnership with eBay,” said Alabbar, in a statement. “With this, we are offering our customers access to products that are not otherwise readily available in the region. As a brand from that is from the region, we listen to our customers and tailor the online retail experience to suit their needs."

The partnership will see noon fulfil all eBay orders made on noon, and deliver it directly to the customers’ doorstep. According to a release, noon and eBay will also "explore joint opportunities in marketing, know-how and best practices sharing to leverage the strong growth of online shopping in the region."

"Our partnership with eBay opens a whole new world of shopping experience," Alabbar added. "E-commerce continuously evolves, and this partnership guarantees noon stays on top of the trends and consumer preferences."

noon's partnership with eBay follows fellow regional e-commerce venture Souq's announcement in December 2017, which saw the enterprise, thanks to its acquisition by Amazon earlier that same year, offer its customers in the region the opportunity to shop over million products on Amazon. 

Related: Alshaya Group Makes E-Commerce Bet With Investment In Alabbar's Noon.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

5 Ways to Deal With Online Bullying

News and Trends

Coronavirus Home Testing Kits Are Coming to Seattle

News and Trends

eBay Bans Sales of Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer to Stop Coronavirus Price Gouging