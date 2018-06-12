Restaurant Business

3 Trends to Know Before Starting a Restaurant

The organized portion of the restaurant industry was about 33 per cent last year, which is now up to 41 per cent.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Trends to Know Before Starting a Restaurant
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Each of one us some point in time must have thought of quitting our 9-5 boring jobs and start our entrepreneurial journey by starting a café or a restaurant, haven’t we?

While if you are among the few who are planning to follow your dreams in the near future, well then let’s understand the what does the curve of the restaurant industry looks like?

According to FICCI report, Indian Food Services market in India (organized and unorganized) is estimated at INR 3,37,500 crore in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10 per cent over the next 5 years to reach INR 5,52,000 crore by 2022.

In other words, there is bright future to start a business in the restaurant industry and hence, Entrepreneur India notes key trends in the segment for entrepreneurs to follow the industries growth curve.

Setting things up

According to Krishna Vinjamuri, Principal, LightBox, the industry in India, respective of the quick service restaurants (QSRs) or casual dining restaurant (CDRs), is getting organized.

“The organized portion of the restaurant industry was about 33 per cent last year, which is now up to 41 per cent. Though we love our street food, people are now looking to consume food from organized players,” he shared.

While on the side, Sriranjan Seshadri, Founder, Last Mile Ventures expects greater organization within the restaurant partners such as supply chain and food processing companies to cater to this trend and the industry’s growth story.

Change in Business Model

This trend is the most obvious one – the role of aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy-like players.

A big chunk of the population is very young and they have limited time but double income where convenience matters which has given the wind beneath to wings to the whole industry.

Vinjamuri shares, “There is a change in business models wherein instead of doing a dine-out and people are doing a dine-in. Players like Zomato, Swiggy, Food Panda etc are aggregating restaurants and creating a great experience for dining indoors and this will continue.”

IPO market will be very receptive

This is one sector where the growth thus far has been restricted to top three cities – which is Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore. But if  one looks at the retail development, including malls, which is beyond these cities, Seshadri sees secular growth happening in places like Luckn ow or even Hubli which is the right kind of infrastructure of the industry  

“Restaurants today are following malls as they are not setting up their own place and I think that’s way going forward. And if I add all that up, then there is at least a 10-year industry growth of about 15+ per cent. To go public, investors are no more concerned with hyper-growth for only 2 -3 years,” Seshadri noted. 

Most of the retail investors these days are eyeing secular consumer growth of over 10-years. If you look at the restaurant industry, which is one of the largest consumer business in the country and it's highly, surprising that there are not too many success stories to march.

“If the market holds up, I expect the situation to correct itself creating opportunities for retail investors to be part of the success stories,” he added.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Restaurant Business

A Tribute to Indian and Gujarati Cuisine

Restaurant Business

5 Key Factors to Keep in Mind to Ensure a Successful Restaurant Business

Restaurant Business

What Makes Your Food Menu Unique? Know It All From Chef Manish Mehrotra