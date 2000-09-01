News and information on any public company

September 1, 2000 1 min read

Need a place to quickly track news on stocks you own-or any public companies you want to follow? Just type in a stock symbol, and Stockhouse provides screens full of relevant news, interviews, charts and more, all well-organized so you can easily sift through to get the information you want. A real plus: Stockhouse handily aggregates press releases so when you want to see what a company is saying about itself, a few mouse clicks get you the skinny.