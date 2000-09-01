Starting a Business

New To You?

Did ya hear the one about the lesser-known SBA loan program?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: A business associate told me about a new government-guaranteed loan program available with a fixed rate, and that it was separate from the SBA. Are you aware of a such a program?

A: I wasn't aware of any new government-guaranteed lending programs, but to make sure, I made a few phone calls and checked the SBA Web site (www.sba.gov). As I suspected, I found nothing; however, I think your friend is referring to the lesser-known SBA 504 program.

To learn more about this program, I met with Diane Roehrig, president of Birmingham, Alabama-based Alacom Finance. Diane runs one of the most active 504 Certified Development Companies (CDCs) in the country. The program has been around since the early '80s and is primarily designed to facilitate the growth of small businesses by pro-viding government-guaranteed long-term, fixed-rate financing on assets like land and buildings. With the government involved, there is, of course, a dual goal here. The 504 program helps small businesses, which in turn generate revenue for their communities in the form of new jobs.

CDCs are regional economic development organizations licensed by the SBA to make loans to small businesses through the issuance of bonds. In other words, the government does not actually make the loan but guarantees bonds issued by the CDC to fund the loan. Each CDC has a territory covering one or more counties within a given state.

Here's an example of how it works. Let's say you want to buy a building for $500,000. Your bank will consider a loan of $250,000, or 50 percent. CDCs can issue government- guaranteed bonds and offer subordinate financing of $200,000, or 40 percent. Some rates from mortgage lenders are fixed but most are floating. The advantages of 504 loans are that the rates and terms are fixed for 10 to 20 years, and you're only required to make a nominal upfront capital injection of 10 percent of the total loan amount.

For more information or to find the CDCs in your area, click on the local CDC portion of the SBA's Web page. The 504 program will be new to some borrowers simply because it's not as well-known as its big sister, the SBA 7(a) program. However, it is an excellent opportunity for long-term, fixed-rate financing, and Congress recently passed a bill (H.R. 2614) increasing the limit on 504 loans to between $1 million and $1.3 million, depending on qualifications. I have found most CDC loan officers both knowledgeable and creative lenders, and they can put you on the path to helping both yourself and your community.


Doug Hood is a co-founder of Rainmaker Capital Corp., a capital acquisition consulting firm in Cartersville, Georgia. Co-founder Marilea S. Hood contributes to this column. Send questions or anecdotes via e-mail to doughood@mindspring.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market