Sounds Fishy

Invent your own news story? Why not?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The state of Minnesota has been in a sports slump for quite some time. So when the Minnesota Fighting Ticks, the state's first professional ice-fishing team, won the international championship in a heated overtime fish-out, the story made headlines.

One minor detail: The team, the championship and the entire ice-fishing league don't really exist.

Created by Hendlin Visual Communications, the so-called Ticks are actually a clever self-promotion tool for the Minneapolis marketing communications agency. The creative team even developed a Web site (www.mnticks.com) and a media kit for the Ticks, which included "tickets" to an upcoming game (meaning a press conference). And, says the company's owner Gary Hendlin, 48, the scam-paign worked.

After scoring regional and national media attention for the creative agency, the Ticks turned into a bit of a revenue stream-Ticks merchandise, including hats and T-shirts, are now available online. Hendlin has also received some tongue-in-cheek requests for franchise information.

The downside of this fish story? One local business reporter wasn't amused. Says Hendlin, "She kept saying, 'I understand it's not real, but how do you get the fish under the ice?' I guess some people just don't get the joke."


Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates, a public relations and marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey. She is the creator of BoostYourBiz.com, a marketing information Web site. E-mail her at gwen@boostyourbiz.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market