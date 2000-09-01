Cooking Up Clients

The sweet rewards of bringing cookies on sales calls

September 1, 2000 1 min read

Is your business craving new clients? Tempting them with cookies was the answer for ACT Learning Centers Inc. in Duluth, Georgia. When Jerry Friday, 38, sales director of the computer-training facility, approached owners Brett, 35, and Joanne Taylor, 41, with the idea of treating students to fresh-baked cookies during the day, they said "Why not?"

The cookies were such a hit with students that Friday began bringing them to meetings with prospective clients. Now the cookies are the company's calling card.

Says Friday, "It's been incredibly successful for me [and the company]." "Now clients call me 'the cookie man.' "





