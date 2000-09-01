Cooking Up Clients

The sweet rewards of bringing cookies on sales calls
This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Is your business craving new clients? Tempting them with cookies was the answer for ACT Learning Centers Inc. in Duluth, Georgia. When Jerry Friday, 38, sales director of the computer-training facility, approached owners Brett, 35, and Joanne Taylor, 41, with the idea of treating students to fresh-baked cookies during the day, they said "Why not?"

The cookies were such a hit with students that Friday began bringing them to meetings with prospective clients. Now the cookies are the company's calling card.

Says Friday, "It's been incredibly successful for me [and the company]." "Now clients call me 'the cookie man.' "


Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates, a public relations and marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey. She is the creator of BoostYourBiz.com, a marketing information Web site. E-mail her at gwen@boostyourbiz.com.


