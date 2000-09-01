Free Internet access for Spanish-speaking Web surfers

These days, free Internet access is a staple in the United States-everybody from AltaVista to Yahoo! offers some variation of it-but what about the tens of millions of Americans who are more fluent in Spanish than English? Marketers interested in reaching this demographic will want to check out QuePasa.com, a Web site that gives Spanish-speakers free, ad-supported Net access in their native language. (An English-language version is also available for users who like Hispanic content but prefer to read in English.)