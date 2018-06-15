My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jeff Bezos

More Than 400 Washington Post Staffers Wrote an Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Calling Out His 'Shocking' Pay Practices

They also released a video, which they uploaded to YouTube addressing the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner directly.
More Than 400 Washington Post Staffers Wrote an Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Calling Out His 'Shocking' Pay Practices
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

More than 400 Washington Post employees have signed an open letter to Jeff Bezos asking him to treat them fairly.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post in 2014, and the petition says that unionized staff under the Washington Post Guild are "extremely grateful" that Bezos stepped in when he did. Employees are now campaigning for better pay, benefits and job security.

"All we are asking for is fairness for each and every employee who contributed to this company's success," the petition states. "Fair wages; fair benefits for retirement, family leave and health care; and a fair amount of job security."

They released a video alongside the petition, which you can watch below:

In the video, the employees say that more than a year ago the Guild's bargaining committee entered into negotiations with The Post.

Although they managed to secure some benefits -- including the right to ask for pay review based on the possibility of gender- or minority-based pay disparity -- they said they were met with a "profound unwillingness by The Post's top management to meet us halfway on a lot of the issues that are important to us."

Specifically mentioned in the petition were pay increases of $10 a week, which workers said is less than half the current rate of inflation. They said it is "unfair and even shocking from someone who believes democracy dies in darkness."

Also mentioned is a refusal to improve retirement benefits, cutting severance pay, and Post demands that laid-off employees waive their legal rights to receive severance payments.

The Washington Post declined to comment. Business Insider has contacted the Washington Post Guild.

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches and Lands Its Rocket

  • --shares
Add to Queue