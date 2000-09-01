What's the best way to make amends with customers you've ticked off?

Face Up: If you have to eat crow, you'd better do it in person. A survey by the Nierenberg Group, a management consulting firm in New York University's Management Institute revealed that personal meetings are the most effective way to make amends for problems with products or services.





Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates, a public relations and marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey. She is the creator of BoostYourBiz.com, a marketing information Web site. E-mail her at gwen@boostyourbiz.com.