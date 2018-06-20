4 Things to Know

4 Things to Know Today. Arvind Subramanian is Off to the US, Google & WhatsApp Are at War

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Another one of India's gems is lost to the US. As Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has quit citing personal reasons, Jaitley put out a statement thanking him. Subramaniam is moving to the US.

2. The Clash between Google and WhatsApp has begun. Google recently announced that it will allow android users to send messages from the Web. What’s up, WhatsApp?

3. It’s a definitely not a good time for Indian Bank heads. The Bank of Maharashtra MD & CEO Ravindra Marathe has been arrested for his involvement in the Rs 3,000 crore DSK Group default case

4. Anand Mahindra is amused and says, Naach meri jaan! A Twitter user put out a video of a dancing modified Mahindra Scorpio and it caught the attention of the company’s CEO who was obviously impressed.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

4 Things to Know

4 Things to Know Before Taking MSME Loans

4 Things to Know

#4 Things to Know about Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme

4 Things to Know

4 Steps in 100 Days of Modi Govt That Revived The Indian Economy