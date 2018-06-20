4 Things to Know Today. Arvind Subramanian is Off to the US, Google & WhatsApp Are at War

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

June 20, 2018 1 min read

1. Another one of India's gems is lost to the US. As Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has quit citing personal reasons, Jaitley put out a statement thanking him. Subramaniam is moving to the US.

2. The Clash between Google and WhatsApp has begun. Google recently announced that it will allow android users to send messages from the Web. What’s up, WhatsApp?

3. It’s a definitely not a good time for Indian Bank heads. The Bank of Maharashtra MD & CEO Ravindra Marathe has been arrested for his involvement in the Rs 3,000 crore DSK Group default case

4. Anand Mahindra is amused and says, Naach meri jaan! A Twitter user put out a video of a dancing modified Mahindra Scorpio and it caught the attention of the company’s CEO who was obviously impressed.

