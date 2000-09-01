A new site from the U.S. Chamber Of Commerce offers tools for small businesses.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce may be a comparatively late entrant to the dotcom world, but ChamberBiz may be good enough to justify the wait. The site is filled with cool tools, such as a survey builder that lets you measure employee or customer opinions, plentiful links to government laws, rich resource files on laws that matter to small businesses, an "industry watch" that gathers and organizes stories by business sector (retail, banking, insurance and many others), and lots more.