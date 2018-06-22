Technology

Powered Up: The LG SK10Y Sound Bar

Image credit: LG
LG SK10Y Sound Bar
LG has partnered with Meridian Audio to tune the new LG SK10Y Sound Bar. The LG SK10Y Sound Bar includes hi-fi digital sound processing (DSP) modes including bass, space and height elevation, which raises the sound to the level of the associated screen.

Wait- let’s run that back. Basically, the sound bar can be adjusted to throw sound from the direction of your TV. The Sound Bar features Dolby Atmos for a complete cinematic audio experience, a wireless subwoofer delivering 550W of power, and it also supports a multitude of high fidelity audio formats for smooth, lifelike playback of your favorite music. The LG SK10Y Sound Bar’s Adaptive Sound Control (ASC) analyzes audio in real time, and automatically adjusts the sound from the speakers and subwoofer to highlight dialogue or deep sounds.

In addition, the LG SK10Y Sound Bar is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible, so you can stream your favorite audio. With built-in Chromecast audio software, you can also cast millions of songs, podcasts, and stations from a smartphone directly to the LG SK10Y Sound Bar. Your smartphone can be used as a remote to search, play, pause, and adjust the volume of music.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy.

