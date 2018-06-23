Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Issey Miyake

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Issey Miyake
Image credit: Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake L'Eau Majeure
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The first thing that strikes you about Issey Miyake’s L’eau Majeure d’Issey is its design aesthetic: enclosed in a sea glass-shaped bottle with blue-grey hues, the House pays homage to the key role of typography in the brand’s visual identity.

Issey Miyake’s L’eau Majeure d’Issey

As for the scent, perfumers Aurelien Guichard and Fabrice Pellegrin take inspiration from oceanic themes. It starts off with notes of bergamot enhanced with grapefruit, featuring sea notes at its heart, and finished off with a woody accord, softened with cashmeran. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Hermès

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

How to Balance the Right Number of Clients

Lifestyle

3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Maintain Balance

Lifestyle

Is Vegan Protein Powder the Next Big Wellness Business?