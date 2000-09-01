A concierge-type service for your employees

September 1, 2000 1 min read

How do you retain a staff in a time of nearly full employment, when good workers can easily get hired down the street? For an innovative solution, check into Circles.com, which offers employers a concierge-type service to be made available to employees. Circles' concierges will do pretty much everything-from walking dogs and babysitting, to getting tickets to sold-out events, even overseeing major house-hold projects. Part of the logic: The less a worker's mind is cluttered by issues from the home front, the more fully he or she can invest in the job.