How This Couple Used Junk for Furnishing Places

Unbelievable but true, Jodhpur-based couple Hritesh and Priti Lohiya have redefined the concept of waste by utilizing it as raw material.

The couple failed miserably in their first few ventures, from manufacturing detergent powder to setting up a chemical factory to a handicraft business.

While clearing out the factory mess, Priti realized that they were unable to generate revenue because their handicraft products lacked creativity and uniqueness.

As a part of an experiment, she tried to remodel a tin box into a stool and was happy with the outcome.

They showed it to her existing customers, whom they had met during different exhibitions.

The idea clicked and paved way for their first International order from Denmark, leading to Priti International in 2005. “Initially, the Indian market was skeptical of accepting such products. Therefore, we started exporting to several international clients,” explains Priti.

They sourced wastes from several scrap dealers and brainstormed designs and manufacturing ideas. They even attended auctions organized by the railways and the army and purchased tents, jeeps etc. “That’s how, we ideated our locomotive furniture because we had to productively recycle them,” explains Hritesh.

Producing the first prototype is always tedious and time consuming. Hritesh shares, “The first unit requires constant evolution, as there is no manufacturing guideline. We spend nearly 48 hours in our factory during production.”

Though they sell through online platforms, including their website, they plan to launch their first factory outlet by June and first store in Mumbai by October.

Today, their products are popular in 40 countries like China, the US, Australia and Indonesia with an annual turnover of $10 million and are growing at a rate of 75 per cent.

PROCURING RAW MATERIAL

From old gunny bags, military tents, denim pants to waste tins, drums, as well as machine wastes and bike headlights, they use everything for production.

“All kinds of waste is raw material for us. We never stop brainstorming,” exclaims Priti.