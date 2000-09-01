Nationwide

Credit card company creates entrepreneur-friendly program.
This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

MasterCard International has created two programs to help entrepreneurial businesses save time and money.

The Business Savings Program allows entrepreneurs who have a MasterCard to purchase services and supplies online at a 5 to 40 percent discount. Forty merchants, from Avis to ADP, have gone into partnership with MasterCard to offer small-business cardholders the sort of price breaks large corporations receive. Among the services available are legal, personnel, technology, business travel, communications and public relations. In addition, people who register will receive a newsletter and e-mails with other special offers.

MarketAccess is an electronic marketplace that allows business cardholders to buy and sell goods and services online. Among the retailers who are selling through the MasterCard site are Barnes and Noble, Egghead, and Office Max. The Web site will feature scaled-down versions of the suppliers' catalogs. An extra plus: A special record-keeping service enables data from your transactions to be exported to Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money. Entrepreneurs are also able to set up their own Web sites through MarketAccess that MasterCard International will host free of charge.

To find out whether your card issuer is participating in the new programs, you can visit the MasterCard Web site at www.mastercard.com/sdol or call (888) 501-0184.

