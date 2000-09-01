Business-plan contest targets Peach State entrepreneurs.

September 1, 2000 1 min read

Georgia entrepreneurs can win up to $70,000 in cash and business services if their business ideas are chosen as one of the three best entered in the second annual New Enterprise 2001 contest.

Created by the Resource Forum, an Atlanta-based business development incubator, the contest gives individuals a deadline of December 1 for submitting their ideas to phase one of the competition. A panel of experts will then evaluate all the completed entries and select five entrepreneurs to present live, one-hour presentations to the panel. From there, a $50,000 grand-prize winner will be chosen. The first runner-up will receive $15,000 and the second runner-up will be given $5,000. For details and information, visit the New Enterprise Web site at www.newenterpriseaward.com.