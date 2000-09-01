Starting a Business

An Illinois program now offers entrepreneurs a place to go when they need help with legal issues.

Chicago inner-city entrepreneurs who need legal services to help them get their businesses up and running can now get free help from law students at the University of Chicago Law School in the form of a model program designed by the Washington, DC-based Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship. Among the services provided are help with business formation, licensing, permit applications, zoning, contracts, lease negotiation and even some intellectual property issues.

The program has been approved for an additional three years of operation, and organizers are in the process of creating a companion Web site at www.clinic.ij.org. Entrepreneneurs interested in receiving help should call (773) 834-3129.

 

