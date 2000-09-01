Center answers intellectual property questions.

Entrepreneurs looking for a comprehensive source for intellectual property information can look to the Sawyer Center at the Redwood Empire Small Business Development Center in Santa Rosa, California. This intellectual property resource center offers information on patents, trademarks, copyrights, licensing and marketing. Assistance is provided via free, individualized counseling or at monthly for-fee seminars. Entrepreneurs can also get guidance on whether their ideas are marketable and how to do it. Call (707) 524-1773 for information.



