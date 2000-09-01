Trade Shows

Mark your calendars.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Inspection 2000
November 1-3, NASA John-son Space Center, Houston. Provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to take advantage of NASA's very latest technological advances. Contact NASA Johnson Space Center, 2101 NASA Rd. 1, Houston, TX 77058, (281) 244-1316.

The New York City Marathon Expo
November 1-4, Show Piers on the Hudson, Pier 92, New York City. Athletic footwear, sports apparel and running accessories. Contact George Little Management Inc., Ten Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (914) 421-3200.

The National Camping Industry Expo
November 3-4, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Features hundreds of products and services for owners and operators of RV parks and campground locations. Contact National Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds, 113 Park Ave., Falls Church, VA 22046, (703) 241-8801.

Chicago Baby Faire
November 4-5, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Baby Faire, 165 Washington St., Winchester, MA 01890, (781) 729-4500.

Toronto Franchise & Business Opportunities Show
November 4-5, Toronto Congress Centre. Contact National Event Management, 115 Apple Creek Blvd., #12, Markham, ON, L3R 6C9, CAN, (800) 891-4859.

Green Industry Expo
November 4-7, Indianapolis Convention Center. The national expo for lawn & landscape professionals. Contact Green Industry Expo, 1000 Johnson Ferry Rd. N.E., Ste. C-135, Marietta, GA 30068-2112, (770) 973-2019.

Mid-South Jewelry & Accessories Fair
November 4-7, Memphis-Cook Convention Center, Memphis, Tennessee. Contact Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 5111 Academy Dr., Lisle, IL 60532-2171, (630) 241-9865.

Long Island Pet Expo
November 9-12, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New York City. Contact George Stevens Expositions Inc., 240 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY 11558, (516) 889-6000.

Realtors' National Convention & Expo
November 10-13, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Products, goods and services marketed to real estate professionals working in small and large businesses. Contact Marlene Buckley, Hill Holliday Exhibition Services, 380 Stuart St., Boston, MA 02116, (800) 628-6338.

The Atlanta Small Business Marketplace
November 11, Four Points Hotel, Atlanta. Products and services to help your business grow. Contact Alan Mitchell, Atlanta Entrepreneurs Network, 2778 Cumberland Blvd., #585, Smyrna, GA 30080, (404) 250-7777.

Comdex/Fall 2000
November 13-17, Las Vegas Convention Center. Major computer and communications event. Contact Key-3 Media Events, 300 First Ave., Needham, MA 02494, (781) 433-1500.

Holiday Gift & Craft Show
November 17-18, Brown County Expo Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Handmade arts & crafts and resale items. Contact PMI, P.O. Box 0567, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0567.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Virtual Expo
Ongoing online trade show at www.expo.entrepreneurmag.com. Contact Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market