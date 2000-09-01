Trade Shows

Mark your calendars.

September 1, 2000 2 min read

Inspection 2000

November 1-3, NASA John-son Space Center, Houston. Provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to take advantage of NASA's very latest technological advances. Contact NASA Johnson Space Center, 2101 NASA Rd. 1, Houston, TX 77058, (281) 244-1316.

The New York City Marathon Expo

November 1-4, Show Piers on the Hudson, Pier 92, New York City. Athletic footwear, sports apparel and running accessories. Contact George Little Management Inc., Ten Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (914) 421-3200.

The National Camping Industry Expo

November 3-4, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Features hundreds of products and services for owners and operators of RV parks and campground locations. Contact National Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds, 113 Park Ave., Falls Church, VA 22046, (703) 241-8801.

Chicago Baby Faire

November 4-5, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Baby Faire, 165 Washington St., Winchester, MA 01890, (781) 729-4500.

Toronto Franchise & Business Opportunities Show

November 4-5, Toronto Congress Centre. Contact National Event Management, 115 Apple Creek Blvd., #12, Markham, ON, L3R 6C9, CAN, (800) 891-4859.

Green Industry Expo

November 4-7, Indianapolis Convention Center. The national expo for lawn & landscape professionals. Contact Green Industry Expo, 1000 Johnson Ferry Rd. N.E., Ste. C-135, Marietta, GA 30068-2112, (770) 973-2019.

Mid-South Jewelry & Accessories Fair

November 4-7, Memphis-Cook Convention Center, Memphis, Tennessee. Contact Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 5111 Academy Dr., Lisle, IL 60532-2171, (630) 241-9865.

Long Island Pet Expo

November 9-12, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New York City. Contact George Stevens Expositions Inc., 240 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY 11558, (516) 889-6000.

Realtors' National Convention & Expo

November 10-13, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco. Products, goods and services marketed to real estate professionals working in small and large businesses. Contact Marlene Buckley, Hill Holliday Exhibition Services, 380 Stuart St., Boston, MA 02116, (800) 628-6338.

The Atlanta Small Business Marketplace

November 11, Four Points Hotel, Atlanta. Products and services to help your business grow. Contact Alan Mitchell, Atlanta Entrepreneurs Network, 2778 Cumberland Blvd., #585, Smyrna, GA 30080, (404) 250-7777.

Comdex/Fall 2000

November 13-17, Las Vegas Convention Center. Major computer and communications event. Contact Key-3 Media Events, 300 First Ave., Needham, MA 02494, (781) 433-1500.

Holiday Gift & Craft Show

November 17-18, Brown County Expo Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Handmade arts & crafts and resale items. Contact PMI, P.O. Box 0567, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0567.