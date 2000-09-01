Growth Strategies

Coverage For All

Can I get insured even though I have a pre-existing health condition?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Question: I'm searching for the names of specific insurance agencies/professsional organizations that provide health insurance to self-employed in-dividuals with pre-existing health conditions. If you know of such sources, would you be willing to share? My research on this question last year revealed no available plans, affordable or not!
Name Withheld

Answer: The first place you should check out is your local chamber of commerce. Some chambers have done a good job of securing group health plans for their members. In California, by force of law, small businesses with two insureds can get insurance. Check to see whether your state has a similar requirement.

Also check any trade associations you belong to-some offer no-qualification group plans. Those we have seen charge higher rates, so check with all trade associations you're eligible to join. In addition, several organizations serve as conduits in offering health insurance for the self-employed, including the National Association for the Self-Employed (www.nase.com, 800-232-6273), Small Business Service Bureau (www.sbsb.com, 800-222-5678) and Support Services Alliance (www.ssainfo.com, 800-322-3920).

Before buying any insurance plan, make sure it offers the coverage you need, even if making sure means consulting a lawyer. Also verify that the company is licensed to do business in your state.


Small-business experts Paul and Sarah Edwards' latest book is The Practical Dreamer's Handbook(Putnam Publishing Group). If you have a question regarding a start-up business issue, contact them at www.paulandsarah.com or send it in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?