Get Exports Moving

The SBA offers international trade tips.

September 1, 2000 1 min read

The SBA's Office of International Trade has a new tool: Trade Mission Online (www.sba.gov/tmonline) which helps small companies generate international sales, joint ventures and licensing agreements. The site offers a database of U.S. businesses seeking export sales. The search function only accesses companies registered for Trade Mission OnLine. Join the database by filling out an Export Profile on the site.





