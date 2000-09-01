Get Exports Moving

The SBA offers international trade tips.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

The SBA's Office of International Trade has a new tool: Trade Mission Online (www.sba.gov/tmonline) which helps small companies generate international sales, joint ventures and licensing agreements. The site offers a database of U.S. businesses seeking export sales. The search function only accesses companies registered for Trade Mission OnLine. Join the database by filling out an Export Profile on the site.


