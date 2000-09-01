Wanna Make Millions?

This contest makes it possible

September 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs who have invented a product can participate in the Electronic Retailing Association's contest, Make Millions on TV.com, held September 10 to 12 at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas. Sponsored by the Inventor's Universe, a product development and marketing firm, the contest invites inventors to display prototypes or finished products at its pavilion for the first two days of the convention, and then be judged by industry experts on the third day. Judges include a patent attorney, a media and marketing specialist, and representatives from seven shopping networks. The winner will receive a free two-minute infomercial and an introduction to shopping channels, manufacturers and direct-response media companies. There is a $100 entry fee. For more information, visit the Web site, www.makemillionsontv.com.