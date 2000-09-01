Starting a Business

Help For Newcomers

Ideas for developing a prototype
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

One of the biggest obstacles inventors face is making a prototype or model. Inventors who have to rely on others to make their product often spend thousands trying to get a model built. If you can't afford an expensive prototype, check out Jack Lander's Web site, www.inventorhelp.com. Lander, a columnist for Inventors Digest magazine, sells reports on the site, including How to Cast Your Own Plastic Parts at Room Temperature, Without Expensive Equipment and How to Make Drawings for Purchasing Prototypes.

Your local inventor organization may be able to refer you to prototype shops that work for a share of the products or at a low hourly rate. You can find inventor groups in your area at www.uiausa.org, the Web site of the United Inventors Association of the U.S.A. This site is great for first-time inventors-it includes the steps a novice should take and a comprehensive FAQ section.


Don Debelak is a new-business marketing consultant and the author of Bringing Your Product to Market(John Wiley & Sons). Send him your invention questions at dondebelak@uswest.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market