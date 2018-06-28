Microsoft is Using this Indian Unicorn to Defeat Amazon and Google

Microsoft's Azure has direct competitors Amazon's AWS and Google's G in cloud computing

June 28, 2018 3 min read

After the USD 7.5 billion purchase of GitHub, Microsoft is going full throttle to compete against Amazon’s AWS and Google’s G-suite for its cloud computing platform Microsoft Azure. In a ‘smart move’, the tech giant has now partnered with India-based mobile advertising platform InMobi to accelerate its marketing for the better consumer experience.

The global provider of marketing solutions, InMobi will enable marketers to get a 360-degree view of every customer at Microsoft Azure.

“The combination of Microsoft Azure with InMobi’s marketing platforms will deliver new intelligent customer experiences and business insights to organizations around the world,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

In the already competitive cloud market, Microsoft is opening doors to achieve more in the cloud space, which might shake up the market’s landscape with the AI-backed marketing insights from one of the disruptors in the tech space, InMobi.

In a press release sent by InMobi, Founder and CEO Naveen Tiwari said, “With Microsoft’s global reach and advanced security, privacy and compliance, alongside InMobi’s scale and decade-long experience in mobile-first technology, we can truly disrupt the marketing ecosystem.”

He added that the company will be at the forefront of the changes and will evolve beyond its pure-play advertising platform to a comprehensive and integrated suite of advertising and marketing platforms.

Founded in 2007, the mobile ad platform was the first to achieve unicorn status in 2017. The company has not just disrupted the Indian ad tech space but has also hit global market to bring the best marketing solutions for enterprises.

Is MSFT Planning to Take Over the Cloud Market?

The collaboration between both the companies is a win-win situation for them. While Azure will power InMobi to up its game in the market to compete against Facebook and Google with its AI, InMobi will leverage the consumer insights through its path-breaking marketing tools.

After Github’s purchase by Microsoft, this deal is no less than a warning sign for the rivals AWS and Google. According to the Gartner’s most recent statistics, there are hardly any businesses that have not adopted the cloud platform to integrate their business Data. The report also revealed that the cloud market is soon going to be USD 53 billion by 2019.

To race ahead the dominant player in the market AWS, it is given that Microsoft is using its tooth and nail to cut the competition. According to a Synergy Research report from February 2017 puts AWS' market share at 40 percent, with Microsoft, Google and IBM, which they have grouped together, at 23 percent combined.

The recent partnerships of Microsoft are expected to disrupt the global cloud computing market. The deal has gotten closer the tech giants together.

Both the players are also looking at additional opportunities in combining the power of InMobi’s Advertising and Marketing Cloud capabilities with Microsoft Dynamics 365 on the back of the global Azure infrastructure, including AI, machine learning and analytics.

The companies will also work in close cooperation on the go-to-market approach, offering these integrated advertising and marketing solutions to Microsoft’s global enterprise client base.

The InMobi Marketing Cloud will be sequentially launched market-wise worldwide over the next six months.