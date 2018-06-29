Sound Off: Jabra Elite And Elite Active 65T

June 29, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Building on the success of the Elite Sport earbuds, Jabra has unveiled two new products for your next upgrade. Jabra Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t offer comfort, impeccable design, and truly wireless connectivity. Engineered for superior sound, the Elite 65t boasts unrivaled quality for voice and music. It is built to ensure a stable wireless connection and deliver the best possible call and voice command performance.

The four-microphone solution, combined with an optimized acoustic chamber, renders advanced noise suppression and voice enhancement for every type of environment. The earbuds also allow music to be personalized, using a music equalizer accessed from the Jabra Sound+ companion application. Jabra Elite 65t is lightweight, and gives you up to 15 hours of battery life with the cradle, and five hours of listening time in one charge, making them perfect for daily use.

Jabra Elite 65T. Image credit: Jabra.

On the other hand, the Elite Active 65t combines the features of the Elite 65t with a few extras for the more active user. The earbuds are fully enhanced to be used during sports with a more secure fit, an integrated accelerometer for tracking features in the Jabra app, and a special coating that is IP56 sweat, water and dust resistant.

The Elite Active 65t has five hours of listening time on one charge, and a two-year warranty just in case you sweat it out. Both devices have integration for Alexa on-the-go, as well as one touch access to Siri and Google Now.

Related: Turn It Up: Bose SoundLink Color