After Hours

September 1, 2000 2 min read

For some entrepreneurs, running a successful business just isn't enough. Take Steve Rigsby, a Paul Davis Restoration (PDR) franchisee in Latonia, Kentucky. After 15 years with the reconstruction and restoration franchise and 1999 sales of $3.9 million, Rigsby, 43, decided to branch out by establishing a training center for insurance adjusters and agents looking to fulfill their continuing education requirements.

"We've provided a facility, as well as speakers accredited by the government," Rigsby says. Located in the Latonia building, the training center offers courses three times a year and averages about 30 attendees per session.

As if running a business and a training center weren't enough, Rigsby still finds time to do missionary work with a local organization called the Disciple Makers. For the past two years, Rigsby and his partner, Bob Cox, have led a construction team to Honduras to build churches and schools for the thousands of people still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Mitch. Their visit this February resulted in the completion of a four-classroom school complete with a computer area and an attached apartment.

Rigsby admits he feels a responsibility to help the people of Honduras. "We hope to have interns from the U.S. go to Honduras and teach lower-income students English," he says.

Rigsby sees a common thread in his business and extracurricular projects. "Restoration," he says, "is really what we're all about."



